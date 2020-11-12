Financial Inclusion in 2020: A Podcast Series

Alex Fennoy on partnerships and provident products for low-income communities
Alex Fennoy helped transform Midwest BankCentre into a bank that has won awards—including a 2019 ABA Foundation Community Commitment Award—for its responsiveness to local needs.
Brian Ford on building financial confidence through emergency savings
For bank customers, what’s in (or isn’t in) a bank account can be a source of anxiety.
Ben Joergens and Naomi Camper go behind the scenes with a Bank On financial product
Old National Bank’s Ben Joergens discusses his bank’s experience launching a Bank On-certified account.
Detra Miller on banking women-owned and minority-owned small businesses
For many small businesses, whose owners spend on consumer credit cards and put up personal assets as collateral, the distinction between retail and business banking is blurry.
Darrin Williams on escaping intergenerational poverty
Homeownership, savings and holding down a job are three keys to financial well-being and moving out of generational poverty, so that’s what Southern Bancorp focuses on in its home Mississippi and Arkansas Delta region, one of the nation’s poorest.