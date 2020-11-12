Trending
Financial Inclusion in 2020: A Podcast Series

on Community Banking
This fall, the ABA Banking Journal Podcast featured several episodes exploring various aspects of financial inclusion, including expanding access to checking accounts, community development and investment in impoverished rural areas, partnerships to meet banking needs in underserved urban neighborhoods and outreach to minority small business owners. Listeners can sample the full series here:

 

Alex Fennoy
EVP
Midwest BankCentre

Alex Fennoy on partnerships and provident products for low-income communities

Alex Fennoy helped transform Midwest BankCentre into a bank that has won awards—including a 2019 ABA Foundation Community Commitment Award—for its responsiveness to local needs.

Brian N. Ford
Head of Financial Wellness
Truist Bank

Brian Ford on building financial confidence through emergency savings

For bank customers, what’s in (or isn’t in) a bank account can be a source of anxiety.

Ben Joergens
Director of Financial Empowerment
Old National Bank

Naomi Camper
Chief Policy Officer
ABA

Ben Joergens and Naomi Camper go behind the scenes with a Bank On financial product

Old National Bank’s Ben Joergens discusses his bank’s experience launching a Bank On-certified account.

Detra Miller
Minority-Owned Business Banking Manager
M&T Bank

Detra Miller on banking women-owned and minority-owned small businesses

For many small businesses, whose owners spend on consumer credit cards and put up personal assets as collateral, the distinction between retail and business banking is blurry.

Darrin Williams
CEO
Southern Bancorp

Darrin Williams on escaping intergenerational poverty

Homeownership, savings and holding down a job are three keys to financial well-being and moving out of generational poverty, so that’s what Southern Bancorp focuses on in its home Mississippi and Arkansas Delta region, one of the nation’s poorest.

