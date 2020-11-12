Financial Inclusion in 2020: A Podcast Series

T

his fall, the ABA Banking Journal Podcast featured several episodes exploring various aspects of financial inclusion, including expanding access to checking accounts, community development and investment in impoverished rural areas, partnerships to meet banking needs in underserved urban neighborhoods and outreach to minority small business owners. Listeners can sample the full series here:

Alex Fennoy helped transform Midwest BankCentre into a bank that has won awards—including a 2019 ABA Foundation Community Commitment Award—for its responsiveness to local needs.

For bank customers, what’s in (or isn’t in) a bank account can be a source of anxiety.

Old National Bank’s Ben Joergens discusses his bank’s experience launching a Bank On-certified account.

For many small businesses, whose owners spend on consumer credit cards and put up personal assets as collateral, the distinction between retail and business banking is blurry.

Homeownership, savings and holding down a job are three keys to financial well-being and moving out of generational poverty, so that’s what Southern Bancorp focuses on in its home Mississippi and Arkansas Delta region, one of the nation’s poorest.