FHFA Issues 2020 Performance, Accountability Report

The Federal Housing Finance Agency today released its annual performance and accountability report for 2020. The report focused on the agency’s efforts to meet three strategic goals, including: ensuring that the entities it oversees operate in a safe and sound manner, managing Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac’s conservatorships, and fostering liquid, stable and accessible national housing finance markets.

In addition, the report lists the key management challenges and priorities FHFA is likely to face in the weeks and months ahead. FHFA flagged finalizing its capital rule and issuing a proposed rule on capital planning as a near-term priority, along with transitioning away from the London Interbank Offered Rate, responsibly ending the conservatorships for the GSEs, undertaking a rulemaking related to develop a resolution framework for Fannie and Freddie and a issuing a final rule on GSE liquidity, which it expects to do in the third quarter of 2021. Read the report.