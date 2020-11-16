ABA Seeks Banks For 11th Annual Lights, Camera, Save! Video Contest

The ABA Foundation is seeking banks to participate in its 11th annual ‘Lights, Camera, Save!’ national video competition for teens, sponsored by VantageScore Solutions. Open to teenage filmmakers from all experience levels, the contest runs from Feb. 1 to March 1, with local banks participating in the contest accepting 30 second videos about the importance of financial management skills.

Submissions that make it to the national level will compete for the first time in a bracket-style tournament on ABA’s Instagram page. The grand prize winner will receive a $5,000 grand prize, the second-place winner will receive $2,000 and the third- and fourth-place winners will receive $1,000.

Banks interested in participating can sign up online at aba.com/lightscamerasave and registered banks will be featured on the list of participating banks on ABA Foundation’s website and in press materials. The ABA Foundation is hosting a free informational webinar on Nov. 18, at 3 p.m. EST for banks interested in participating. Read more.