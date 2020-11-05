ABA Names Pinder as General Counsel

ABA today announced that it has promoted Thomas Pinder to general counsel for the association, succeeding Dawn Causey, who is retiring this month after 20 years at ABA. Serving as deputy general counsel since 2017, Pinder joined ABA in 2012. He will manage and lead ABA’s legal operations including all matters related to corporate governance, business operations and litigation in support of the banking industry.

“Tom’s legal skills, depth of experience and understanding of the banking industry make him the ideal choice to serve as general counsel,” said ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols. “As deputy general counsel, Tom has overseen all of our litigation and ensured that our advocacy efforts met or exceeded all requirements. He is well prepared to step into this critically important role.”

Pinder previously worked at the FDIC as an enforcement counsel and before that spent several years at the Justice Department as a federal prosecutor in the Criminal and Civil Rights Divisions.