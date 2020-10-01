Treasury Issues Ransomware Advisories as Part of Cybersecurity Awareness Month

The Treasury Department issued a pair of advisories today as part of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, to help combat ransomware as attacks increase.

Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control released an advisory highlighting the sanctions risks associated with facilitating ransomware payments on behalf of victims targeted by malicious cyber-enabled activities.

FinCEN issued an advisory on the role of financial intermediaries in payments, ransomware trends and related financial red flags. The advisory also has information on reporting and sharing information about ransomware attacks.