Consumer Prices Rise Slightly in September

The Consumer Price Index increased 0.2% in September on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 1.4%.

Prices for all items less food and energy, the “core CPI,” rose 0.2% in September after increasing 0.4% in August.

The food index increased was unchanged in September. Prices for food at home decreased in September, falling 0.4%, while food away from home increased, rising 0.6%.

The energy index increased 0.8% in September, its fourth consecutive increase.

