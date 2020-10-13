Bankers Nationwide to Observe Get Smart About Credit Day

Bankers across the country will deliver financial education lessons to teens nationwide virtually this year as part of the American Bankers Association’s Get Smart About Credit initiative, which is sponsored by Ally Financial, Citi, U.S. Bank and Wells Fargo. As the industry observes Get Smart About Credit Day on Oct. 15, bankers will present virtual lessons to students on important financial obstacles facing young adults, including paying for college, knowing their credit score, managing their money and protecting their identity.

Typically thousands of bankers visit classrooms in every state but due to the pandemic, the ABA Foundation rolled out several virtual resources to help bankers reach students learning from home. The new resources include a guide on web conferencing tools, virtual credit and savings games as well as tips to engage students in distance learning.

Get Smart About Credit presentations reach more than 150,000 students a year and since 1997, the ABA Foundation’s financial education initiatives have reached 11.1 million young people through 350,000 banker presentations.