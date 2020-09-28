Trending
CNN host Van Jones and CBS News’ Leslie Sanchez will provide their insights on the upcoming election during ABA’s first-ever Unconventional Convention, a new virtual event taking place Oct. 19-20.

Cable News Veterans to Give Election Outlook at ABA’s Unconventional Convention

The cable news veterans will provide an assessment of the race for the White House and control of Congress during the “2020 Election Outlook – Political Realities” session on Oct. 20. Jones, CEO of Reform Alliance, is a political contributor on CNN and host of Redemption Project and The Van Jones Show on the network. Sanchez, a pollster and market researcher by training, is currently a CBS News political analyst and documentary producer for the network’s 24-hour streaming channel CBSN.

The Unconventional Convention will provide attendees with a mix of live and on-demand content, including dedicated sessions for bank marketers, CFOs and operations professionals, agricultural bankers, bank directors and CEOs, as well as sessions with a fintech and payments focus. To help bring bankers together during this critical time for the industry, ABA is offering special registration discounts for this event, along with a “bring the bank” option, through which institutions can register up to 25 bankers for less than the price of six individual registrations.

