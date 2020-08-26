Durable Goods Orders Rise 11% in July

New orders for manufactured durable goods in July increased 23.2 billion or 11.2% to $230.7 billion, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. This increase, up three consecutive months, followed a 7.7% June increase. Excluding transportation, new orders increased 2.4%. Excluding defense, new orders increased 9.9%. Transportation equipment led the increase with a 35.6% percent surge to $74.7 billion.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods in July increased 7.3% or 16.6 billion to $244.0 billion. Transportation equipment, also up three consecutive months, led the increase up $12.6 billion or 17.8% to $83.2 billion.

Inventories of manufactured durable goods in July decreased 0.5% to $422.6 billion. This followed an 0.1 decrease in June.

Read the Census release.