SBA Releases Data on Paycheck Protection Program Borrowers, Loans

The Small Business Administration today released public data on Paycheck Protection Program participants, including borrowers and lenders, as of June 30.

For loans $150,000 and above, SBA disclosed the name and location of the business receiving the loan, the number of employees benefitting, the name of the lender, the congressional district of the borrower and a range where the loan amount falls. For loans below $150,000, SBA did not release borrower names but did include precise loan amounts. The public data set did not include information on PPP loans that were canceled.

A total of approximately $131 billion of PPP funding is still available as of today, and with a new law that was signed by President Trump this weekend, the program will remain operational until Aug. 8.