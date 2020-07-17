Trending
ABA Banking Journal
The Federal Reserve today expanded the Main Street Lending Program to permit access for a broader range of 501(c)(3) and 501(c)(19) nonprofit organizations.

Fed Expands Main Street Lending Program to Serve Broader Range of Nonprofits

The final eligibility requirements as revised from the Fed’s June proposal are:

  • At least 10 employees, down from 50.
  • Non-donation revenues representing at least 60% of revenues in 2017-19, down from 70%.
  • A 2019 operating margin of 2%, down from 5%.
  • Sixty days of cash on hand, down from 90.
  • Debt repayment capacity of at least 55%, down from 65%.

Loan terms—including interest rate, principal repayment deferral, maturity, risk retention and loan minimums and maximums—generally mirror those available to for-profit businesses under the MSLP.

