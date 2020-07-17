Fed Expands Main Street Lending Program to Serve Broader Range of Nonprofits

The Federal Reserve today expanded the Main Street Lending Program to permit access for a broader range of 501(c)(3) and 501(c)(19) nonprofit organizations.

The final eligibility requirements as revised from the Fed’s June proposal are:

At least 10 employees, down from 50.

Non-donation revenues representing at least 60% of revenues in 2017-19, down from 70%.

A 2019 operating margin of 2%, down from 5%.

Sixty days of cash on hand, down from 90.

Debt repayment capacity of at least 55%, down from 65%.

Loan terms—including interest rate, principal repayment deferral, maturity, risk retention and loan minimums and maximums—generally mirror those available to for-profit businesses under the MSLP.