ABA Nominates Officers for 2020-2021

The American Bankers Association nominating committee—chaired by Jeff Szyperski, chairman, president and CEO, Chesapeake Bank, Kilmarnock, Virginia—has selected a slate of candidates for association officer positions. The election will be held during the association’s virtual annual meeting on Oct. 20. Nominees are:

Chairman: Jim Edwards, CEO, United Bank, Griffin, Georgia

Chairman-Elect: Scott Anderson, president and CEO, Zions Bank, Salt Lake City

Vice Chairman: Dan Robb, president and CEO, Jonesburg State Bank, Jonesburg, Missouri

Treasurer: Louise Walker, president and CEO of First Northern Community Bancorp., Dixon, California

“We appreciate that the Nominating Committee has assembled such a strong slate of officers to lead the banking industry at this critically important time,” said ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols. “These leaders bring a wealth of knowledge and personal experience that will serve them well in these important positions representing America’s banks. I look forward to working with them to take on the challenges facing banks of all sizes and ensuring that our industry continues to be a source of strength for the nation.”