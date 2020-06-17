FHFA Extends Foreclosure, Eviction Moratorium for GSE-Backed Mortgages

The Federal Housing Finance Agency announced today that it would extend—through August 31 at a minimum—a moratorium on foreclosures and evictions for single-family mortgages backed by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac. The current moratorium was expected to expire on June 30.

“To protect borrowers and renters during the pandemic we are extending the Enterprises’ foreclosure and eviction moratorium,” said FHFA Director Mark Calabria. “During this national health emergency no one should worry about losing their home.”