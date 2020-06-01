ABA Foundation Launches New Housing Relief Resource Page

As the nation observes American Housing Month in June—and as millions of Americans are now struggling to make monthly housing payments due to COVID-19—the ABA Foundation today launched a new housing relief resource page for individuals seeking information. The page provides an overview of the housing-related relief programs included in the CARES Act coronavirus legislation, links to housing and credit counseling, advisories about scams, federal and state resources, mortgage finance tools and downloadable tip sheets.

“America’s banks understand the critical role that housing stability plays in the lives of their customers and communities,” said ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols. “Since the start of the pandemic, banks of all sizes have been offering a range of assistance programs to those facing financial hardship. If you need help, make sure to reach out to your bank.”

In addition to the housing relief webpage, the ABA Foundation will provide bankers with resources throughout the month, including tip sheets in English and Spanish, as well as two webinars on June 8 and June 24 that focus on the housing challenges faced by seniors and military families, respectively.