ABA Foundation Announces Judges for 2020 Community Commitment Awards

The ABA Foundation today announced the names of the experts responsible for judging the 2020 Community Commitment Awards. The entry deadline is next week on July 1, and the winners of the awards will be announced in October.

The awards program recognizes innovative and high-impact contributions that banks make in eight categories. Judges will choose a winner for their designated category based on the creativity and thoughtfulness of the program and whether it demonstrates measurable success. In addition, the George Bailey Distinguished Service Award recognizes a non-CEO employee who demonstrates outstanding initiative and inspires others through community service. This year’s judges include:

Affordable housing: Marietta Rodriguez, president and CEO, Neighborhood Works

The volunteer judge for the community and economic development category will be announced later.