Retail Sales Fall Further in April

There was $403.9 billion in retail and food service sales in April, down 16.4% from March and 21.6% from the previous year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Core retail sales—excluding automobiles and gasoline—decreased 16.2% from March and 16.0% from last year.

Retail trade sales decreased 15.1% from March and 17.4% from last year. Sales at clothing and clothing accessories stores decreased 89.3% from April 2019, while non store retailers were up 21.6% from last year.

Sales at gasoline stations decreased 28.8% during April and decreased 42.8% since April 2019.

Read the Census release.