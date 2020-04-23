Secret Service Notice Describes Features of Legitimate Economic Impact Payment Checks

As the Treasury Department prepares to issue paper checks to economic impact payment recipients, the U.S. Secret Service released a notice for consumers, retailers and financial institutions with tips for identifying a legitimate, government-issued check. The notice pointed out several markings and security features—including the Treasury seal, the use of bleeding ink, ultraviolet overprinting, microprinting and the location of the words “Economic Impact Payment President Donald J. Trump”—that signal that a check is legitimate.

The notice also directs individuals, banks and others to report suspected check fraud to local law enforcement, a Secret Service Field Office, the Treasury Department, the Internet Crime Complaint Center and others.