IRS Launches Online Economic Impact Payments Tool to Check Status, Provide Payment Info

As previously reported, the Internal Revenue Service today launched a second online tool that enables consumers who have previously filed a tax return to check the status of their economic impact payment. Using the Get My Payment tool—available at IRS.gov—consumers can see the date their payment is scheduled to be deposited in their bank account or mailed to them and provide their bank account information to receive direct deposit if it is not currently on file with the IRS.

Taxpayers accessing the secure site will be asked to provide their Social Security number, date of birth and the mailing address used on their tax return. Taxpayers who need to add their bank account information will also need to provide their adjusted gross income for their most recent tax return submitted, the refund or amount owed from their last filed tax return, their bank account type, account and routing numbers.

The IRS said it intends to update the site once daily, usually overnight. A Spanish version of the site will also be available in the coming weeks. For individuals who do not normally file tax returns, the IRS launched a separate tool last week where they can provide payment information.