Bankers Observe Teach Children to Save Day with Online Lessons

With schools closed nationwide due to the coronavirus, bankers are taking their Teach Children to Save lessons online to bring students the fundamentals of financial literacy, including the basics of savings, how to create a budget and how to distinguish needs from wants. Since 1997, ABA’s financial education initiatives have reached 11.1 million young people with the help of more than 350,000 banker presentations.

“While this year’s Teach Children to Save lessons may take place outside the classroom, our nation’s banks are more committed than ever to reaching students with this incredibly important information using virtual and online tools,” said ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols. “By introducing students to financial concepts early and often, we better prepare them to navigate the many, and often challenging, financial situations and surprises that life can throw at you.”

To mark Teach Children to Save Day on April 24, Nichols will participate in an interactive, virtual presentation of financial concepts in partnership with Nepris, a program that connects teachers and their students with virtual guest speakers. The ABA Foundation will also host a webinar on April 22 on adapting Teach Children to Save curriculum into virtual lessons. The Teach Children to Save Program is sponsored by Ally Financial, Citi, U.S. Bank and Wells Fargo.