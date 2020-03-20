Mnuchin: IRS to Move Tax Filing Deadline to July 15

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin today announced that at the direction of President Trump, the IRS will extend the tax filing deadline from April 15 to July 15. That announcement came after the IRS earlier this week said it would defer tax payments (up to $1 million for individuals, including pass-through entities, and up to $10 million for corporations) for 90 days. No penalties or interest will be assessed as a result of the deferred payments and filings.

Mnuchin encouraged Americans to file their tax returns as soon as possible, however, as many may be entitled to a refund. The new deadlines apply to federal income taxes only.