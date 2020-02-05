Survey Shows Marked Improvement in Mandatory Financial Education

After years of no improvement in required economic education and little growth in personal finance education in K-12 public schools, the latest biennial Survey of the States from the Council for Economic Education revealed significant progress in both areas.

A total of 25 states now require an economics course in high school, an increase of three states since 2018. Twenty-one states require high school students to take a personal finance course, an increase of four states since 2018. All 50 states include economic education in their K-12 standards. Five states, plus the District of Columbia, do not include personal finance in their standards.

The survey found, however, that while more states have graduation requirements in economics and personal finance, six fewer states are conducting economics testing that in 2018. Two fewer states are conducting personal finance testing.