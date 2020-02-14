Retail Sales Up 0.3 Percent in January

There were $529.8 billion in retail and food service sales in January, up 0.3 percent from the previous month and up 4.4 percent from January 2019, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Core retail sales – excluding automobiles and gasoline – were up 0.4 percent from December. Year-over-year core sales increased 3.3 percent.

Retail trade sales increased 0.1 percent from December and are up 4.0 percent from one year prior.

Sales at gasoline stations fell 0.5 percent during January. Gasoline station sales are up 10.4 percent since January 2019.

Read the Census release.