FDIC’s McWilliams Added to ABA Summit Speaker Lineup

FDIC Chairman Jelena McWilliams will join ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols for a conversation on the regulatory landscape during the ABA Washington Summit, March 23-25 in Washington, D.C., ABA announced today. A keynote speaker at the ABA Annual Convention in 2018, this year marks McWilliams’ first appearance at ABA’s signature advocacy event, the largest annual gathering of banking leaders in the nation’s capital.

McWilliams will join a speaker lineup that also includes CNN political analyst Bakari Sellers and CBS News political contributor Leslie Sanchez.

The Summit gives bankers a unique opportunity to advocate for meaningful changes that grow the economy and give bank customers more choices. Registration is free for bankers, bank directors and trustees and ABA associate members. Attendees are also encouraged to register for ABA’s Mutual Community Bank Forum, Emerging Leaders Forum and Women’s Leadership Forum, all of which are held in conjunction with the Summit.