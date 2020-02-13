Consumer Prices Rises in January

The Consumer Price Index rose 0.1 percent in January on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. This followed marginal increases in November and December. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 2.5 percent before seasonal adjustment.

Prices for all items less food, energy, and trade services the “core CPI,” increased 0.2 percent in January. The index rose 2.3 percent for the 12 months ending in January, unchanged from last month.

The food index increased 0.2 percent in January. Prices for food at home increased 0.1 percent while food away from home grew 0.4 percent. Over the past 12 months, food prices are up 1.8 percent.

The energy index fell 0.7 percent, after rising 1.6 percent. Gasoline prices fell 0.8 percent. The energy index fell 6.2 percent in the last twelve months.

Read the BLS release.