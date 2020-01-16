Trending
ABA Banking Journal
The Colorado State Banking Board today denied the sale of a Colorado community bank to one of the state’s largest credit unions. The board found that the deal—in which Boulder, Colorado-based Elevations Credit Union would purchase the assets of Cache Bank and Trust, headquartered in Greeley—did not meet the requirements of state law.

Colorado Banking Regulator Denies Community Bank Acquisition by Credit Union

on Community Banking, Newsbytes, Policy

The Colorado State Banking Board today denied the sale of a Colorado community bank to one of the state’s largest credit unions. The board found that the deal—in which Boulder, Colorado-based Elevations Credit Union would purchase the assets of Cache Bank and Trust, headquartered in Greeley—did not meet the requirements of state law.

In a letter to the state regulator earlier this week, the Colorado Bankers Association cited a state statute regarding the sale of assets between state-chartered banks, which essentially establishes “that a bank may only sell the bulk of its assets to another bank.”

CBA CEO Don Childears welcomed the board’s decision, emphasizing the need for a level playing field between taxpaying banks and tax-exempt credit unions. “We welcome the (sale) transaction between Elevations and Cache,” he said. “Elevations simply needs to convert from a tax-subsidized credit union to a taxpaying bank.”

Share.

Related Posts