BAFT Announces Future Leaders Program Class of 2020

BAFT—the American Bankers Association’s global transaction banking subsidiary—today recognized the 32 members of its Future Leaders Program class of 2020. This year’s class includes bankers from 14 different countries, representing a wide variety of disciplines within the transaction banking industry.

Working in teams, the class will work to address current issues facing the industry, including effects of SWIFTgpi, the profitability of sustainable finance, reference rate transitions and faster payment systems. The program—which is now in its fifth year—officially kicked off at the BAFT Global Annual Meeting-Europe in Frankfurt, Germany, this week and will conclude at the BAFT 2020 North American Annual Meeting in Orlando, Florida, in May.