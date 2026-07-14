First Gothenburg Bancshares in Gothenburg, Nebraska, has agreed to buy Foundation First in Waterloo, Nebraska. The $1.2 billion-asset parent of Dayspring Bank expects to buy the holding company for the $200.9 million-asset Foundation First Bank in the second half of this year. The price was not disclosed.

Agricultural Banking Corp. in Paxton, Illinois, has agreed to buy Buckley Bancorp in Buckley, Illinois. Agricultural Banking, the holding company for the $200 million-asset Frederick Community Bank, said in a press release that it expects to buy the parent of the $50 million-asset Buckley State Bank in the fourth quarter. The price wasn’t disclosed

Hometown Financial Group in Easthampton, Massachusetts, has agreed to buy Primary Bank in Bedford, New Hampshire, in a move that will include Hometown’s conversion to a stock holding company. The $6.9 billion-asset Hometown said in a press release that it will pay $160 million in cash and stock for the $743 million-asset Primary. The transactions build on Hometown’s plan to merge its three banks and unite under the TruNorth Bank name. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter.

M&A News is reported by Paul Davis and reprinted with permission as an adaptation of the material from TheBankSlate.com.