The American Bankers Association Foundation today released a new resource designed to help nonprofits build and sustain successful partnerships with banks based on shared goals, mutual respect and measurable impact.

The new guide, “The Power of Collaboration 2.0: Steps for Nonprofits to Build and Sustain Partnerships with Banks,” is the second resource in the ABA Foundation’s Power of Collaboration series. The first guide, released in 2025, helped nonprofits better understand how banks operate and leverage their community connections to develop mutually beneficial partnerships.

Building on that foundation, the new resource provides nonprofits with practical, step-by-step strategies for establishing a bank partnership from scratch, maintaining and strengthening partnerships over time, addressing challenges before they hinder progress, and evaluating whether a bank partnership aligns with their mission and goals.

“Strong communities are built through collaboration,” said Lindsay Torrico, executive director of the ABA Foundation. “This guide provides nonprofits with a practical roadmap for building, sustaining and expanding partnerships with banks that promote financial stability, broaden opportunity and help individuals and families build lasting wealth.”

In addition to practical guidance, the new resource features real-world examples of successful nonprofit-bank partnerships, customizable templates to help organizations move from planning to action, and a presentation toolkit highlighting key lessons and takeaways from the guide.