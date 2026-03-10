The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network today issued a new geographic targeting order targeting multiple counties and ZIP codes in four states along the Southwest U.S. border. It replaces an older order that recently expired.

The new order requires certain money services businesses in 12 counties in Arizona, Texas and New Mexico and several California ZIP codes to report and retain records of transactions in currency of $1,000 or more, but not more than $10,000, and to verify the identity of persons presenting such transactions.

The new order replaces a similar order issued last year, which expired on March 6. The new order took effect on March 7.