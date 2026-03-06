Consumer credit increased at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.9% in January. Total outstanding credit increased to $5,114.7 trillion during the month, up 0.2% from December’s revised total of $5,106.6 trillion.

Revolving credit, largely a reflection of credit card debt, decreased at an annual rate of 4.3% to $1.329.0 trillion. Non-revolving credit increased at an annual rate of 1.1% to $3,785.7 trillion.

The Federal government holdings of student loans continue to be the largest portion of non-revolving credit, comprising 42.1% percent of non-revolving credit. Depository institutions and Finance companies are secondary and tertiary holders of non-revolving credit, with 22.6% and 18.4%, respectively of non-revolving credit.

Read the Fed release.