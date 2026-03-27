The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index decreased 5.8% in March compared to the month prior, landing at 53.3, according to final results for the month. Sentiment was down 6.5% year over year. The current conditions index fell 1.4% from the month prior to 55.8. The index of consumer expectations fell 8.7% from the month prior to land at 51.7.
Rep. Waters seeks details from Fed about Kraken decision
House Financial Services Committee Ranking Member Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) asked the Kansas City Fed to provide more information about its decision to grant a cryptocurrency firm a “limited-purpose” master account.