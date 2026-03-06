The American Bankers Association Foundation today announced the winners of the Lights, Camera, Save! teen video contest, a nationwide competition that encourages teens ages 13–18 to create a 30-second or less video educating their peers on the importance of smart money management.

This year’s first-place winner is Adam Costa, representing Montecito Bank & Trust in Santa Barbara, California, for his video “It All Adds Up!”, earning a $10,000 grand prize. Costa’s video was selected from a record number of entries after two rounds of national judging, including public voting on ABA’s Instagram page.

“Each year, we are inspired by the creativity and enthusiasm students bring to this contest,” said Lindsay Torrico, executive director of the ABA Foundation. “Adam’s video offers an engaging and memorable reminder that consistent, thoughtful financial habits truly do add up over time. We congratulate Adam and all of this year’s national finalists for their outstanding work and commitment to helping their peers build lifelong financial skills.”

Two winners from one school

For the first time in the contest’s history, both the first- and second-place national winners hail from the same school – Dos Pueblos High School in Goleta, California – although they each won local competitions at different California banks. Second-place honors went to Ethan Gardiner, representing American Riviera Bank in Santa Barbara, for his video, “Climbing the College Mountain,” which earned him a $5,000 prize.

Third place in this year’s competition was awarded to Logan Ivory, who represented AmeriServ Financial in Johnstown, Pa., for his video, “Don’t Fall Prey to the Debt Trap.”

This year’s Lights, Camera Save! competition was made possible through the support of Visa. Visa’s partnership enabled the ABA Foundation to offer the program at no cost to participating banks nationwide. Visa’s contribution also powered exciting enhancements to the contest, including a new teacher recognition component and increased cash prizes for teen filmmakers.

“Community financial institutions are often the first place young people learn how money actually works,” said Celeste Schwitters, senior vice president, community accounts and digital sales at Visa. “Through Lights, Camera, Save!, teens aren’t just learning financial concepts, they’re applying them, sharing them, and shaping how their peers think about money. Visa is proud to support the ABA Foundation and the local institutions helping make financial education practical, engaging, and accessible in communities across the country.”

Financial education

The free competition is one of the ABA Foundation’s most popular financial education initiatives. Thousands of teens participate annually through local contests hosted by banks across the country, with finalists advancing to the national round. The contest helps young people develop and share their understanding of budgeting, saving, avoiding debt, and other key financial concepts.

In addition to the national Lights, Camera, Save! contest, the ABA Foundation also honors a “Bankers’ Choice” winner that was voted on by attendees at ABA’s Conference for Community Bankers in Orlando. This year’s Bankers’ Choice winner was Micah Hill, representing Burke & Herbert Bank in Alexandria, Va., for his video, “Declined and Confused.”