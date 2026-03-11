The federal government is on the hunt for financial system fraudsters. In 2017, the U.S. Secret Service criminal investigative division created the Global Investigative Operation Center, as a “support and coordination hub for large scale and multi-jurisdictional investigations,” says Josh Fuerst, supervisory special agent for the USSS. On this episode of the ABA Fraudcast, Fuerst and ABA’s Paul Benda discuss fraud trends such as impersonation of government employees and even of federal law enforcement.

For ABA’s fraud prevention resources go to aba.com/protectyourmoney.

ABA’s scam prevention campaigns #BanksNeverAskThat and #PracticeSafeChecks are newly updated as well. The ABA Foundation’s Protecting Older Americans page includes useful resources to assist the fight against elder financial exploitation and additional increasing threats.

Follow the ABA Fraudcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or other podcast apps. If the player above is not visible, listen to this episode here.

ABA Fraudcast host is Paul Benda, EVP, risk, fraud and cybersecurity at ABA: