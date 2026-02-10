Advance estimates of U.S. retail and food services sales for December 2025 were $735 billion, virtually unchanged from the previous month, and up 2.4% from a year ago, adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Total sales for the 12 months of 2025 were up 3.7% from 2024.

Core retail sales—excluding automobiles, parts, and gasoline, unchanged this month and increased 3.5% from December 2024.

Nonstore retailers sales were up 0.1% from last month and up 5.3% from last year. Food services and drinking places were down 0.1% from last month but up 4.7% from December 2024. Sales at building material & garden equipment & supplies dealers increased 1.2% from November and were up 0.5% from last year.

Motor vehicle & parts dealers were down 0.2% from last month and sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument, & bookstores were up 0.4%.

Over the year, furniture & home furnishing stores were down 5.6% while clothing & clothing accessories stores were up 5.1%.

Year-over-year sales were also up for miscellaneous store retailers 9.4%.

Sales at gasoline stations were unchanged from the previous month, but up 2.5% from December 2024.

