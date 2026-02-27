The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network today issued a reminder that new anti-money laundering reporting requirements for residential real estate transfers begin Sunday, March 1.

The RRE rule requires certain professionals involved in real estate closings and settlements to submit reports to FinCEN regarding certain non-financed transfers of residential real estate to legal entities or trusts. The reporting requirements were originally scheduled to take effect on Dec. 1, 2025, but the agency postponed the compliance date to give the industry more time to comply.

As a result of the new requirements, the residential real estate geographic targeting orders that FinCEN issued in October 2025 will expire on Saturday, Feb. 2025.