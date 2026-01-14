The Producer Price Index for final demand increased 0.2% in November, seasonally adjusted, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported. Final demand prices edged up 0.1% in October and advanced 0.6% in September. On an unadjusted basis, the index for final demand rose 3% for the 12 months ended in November.

The November increase in prices for final demand can be traced to a 0.9% advance in the index for final demand goods. Prices for final demand services were unchanged.

The index for final demand less foods, energy and trade services advanced 0.2% in November after moving up 0.7% in October. For the 12 months ending in November, prices for final demand less foods, energy and trade services climbed 3.5%, the largest 12-month increase since rising 3.5% in March.