Real gross domestic product (GDP) rose at an annual rate of 4.4% in Q3 of 2025 according to the updated estimate, an increase from the initial estimate of 4.3%. This will be the final revision to the Q3 2025 GDP number. This figure is up from 3.8% in Q2, primarily driven by an increase in personal consumption and a large increase in net exports. Finance and Insurance, which includes commercial banks, contributed 0.55 percentage points to the GDP growth estimate, second only to the Information industry group.

ABA’s Office of the Chief Economist believes the final estimate of Q3 GDP confirms the U.S. economy is strong and growing at a rapid pace. The continuing expansion of economic activity should help support loan demand from both consumers and businesses.