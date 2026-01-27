The Consumer Confidence Index was 84.5 in January, down from 94.2 the previous month, the Conference Board said. The present situation index — based on consumers’ assessment of current business and labor market conditions — fell 9.9 points to 113.7. The expectations index — based on consumers’ short-term outlook for income, business and labor market conditions — fell by 9.5 points to 65.1.

“Confidence collapsed in January, as consumer concerns about both the present situation and expectations for the future deepened,” said Dana Peterson, chief economist for the Conference Board. “All five components of the Index deteriorated, driving the overall Index to its lowest level since May 2014 (82.2) — surpassing its COVID-19 pandemic depths.”