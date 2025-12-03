The FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center has issued a consumer alert about cyber criminals impersonating financial institutions to steal money or engage in account takeover schemes.

In account takeover fraud, cyber criminals gain unauthorized access to a targeted online financial institution, payroll or health savings account, with the goal of stealing money or information for personal gain, according to the FBI. Since the beginning of the year, the agency’s IC3 has received more than 5,100 complaints about account takeover fraud, with losses exceeding $262 million.

The alert offers tips to guard against account takeover fraud, including being careful about what information individuals share online and verifying the legitimacy of “banking” or “company” employees who call customers seeking confidential information, such as passwords. It also provides steps for individuals to take if they have been targeted by scammers.

In related news, the American Bankers Association’s #BanksNeverAskThat campaign offers banks resources to share with customers on how to protect themselves from phishing and other scams. Registration is free.