The Trump administration has rescinded reduction-in-force notices sent to the employees of the Community Development Financial Institutions Fund during the government shutdown, Punchbowl News reported.

The Office of Management and Budget last month sent termination letters to CDFI Fund staff as part of a broader federal workforce reduction push in response to the government shutdown. The American Bankers Association was among the groups that asked the OMB to reverse the decision, saying the CDFI Fund will help the administration realize its goals of supporting small businesses and revitalizing communities.

Republicans and some Senate Democrats last week reached a deal to fund the government and end the shutdown. The OMB has since rescinded the layoff notices sent to CDFI Fund staff, Punchbowl’s Brendan Pedersen reported. The reversal of the layoffs wasn’t certain despite the end of the shutdown as they were tied to a March executive order directing the fund and other government operations to downsize their operations.