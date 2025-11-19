The Senate Banking Committee today voted 13-11 to advance the nomination of Travis Hill to be FDIC chairman. He is currently acting chairman of the agency.

During his nomination hearing in October, Hill pointed to his previous experience as vice chairman of the FDIC as well as his leadership as the agency embarked on a deregulatory agenda.

“Our ongoing work includes, among other items, reforming supervision to focus more on material financial risks and less on process, improving our readiness to resolve large financial institutions, and making a range of adjustments to our capital framework,” Hill said.

The committee also advanced the nominations of Joseph Gormley to be president of the Government National Mortgage Association in the Department of Housing and Urban Development; Francis Cassidy to be assistant secretary, HUD; and Paul Hollis to be director of the U.S. Mint.