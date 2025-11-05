The American Bankers Association today submitted a list of recommendations for the Federal Housing Finance Agency to include in its proposed strategic plan, including suggestions concerning supervision of Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Banks.

The FHFA recently released a draft strategic plan to guide the agency over the next four years. In a comment letter, ABA shared multiple recommendations put forward by its GSE Policy Working Group and other committees to guide the agency as it finalizes the plan.

“We support the principles of strong oversight, sound operations and a housing finance system that works for all communities,” ABA said. “At the same time, we believe the plan presents an important opportunity to ensure that banks of all sizes, including particularly smaller and local institutions, are considered as key stakeholders and partners in achieving these goals.”

Among the many recommendations: