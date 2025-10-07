Net interest margins are the most important external risk facing community banks, according to the Conference of State Bank Supervisors’ 2025 community bank survey. Core deposit growth ranked second among external risks, followed by economic conditions, cost of technology and cost of funds.

The annual survey – now in its 11th year – found that regulation fell from the top external risk facing community banks to the sixth spot, with community bankers expressing less concern about regulation given the political shift since President Trump took office.

In terms of internal risks, cybersecurity was the issue that most worried community bankers, with 58% citing it as extremely important – the highest percentage among all risks, both internal and external. Technology implementation and related costs ranked second among internal risks, while credit replaced liquidity in the third spot.

Other survey findings: