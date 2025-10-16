The RTP network set a single-day record by processing 1,808,967 transactions valued at $5.2 billion on Oct. 3, network operator The Clearing House said today.

The new record reflects the growing adoption of instant payments by financial institutions, businesses and consumers, according to TCH. It was driven by a broad mix of use cases, including gig economy payouts, account-to-account transfers, digital wallet funding and business-to-business payments.

The RTP network surpassed 1 billion total transactions in January, and TCH raised the transaction limit from $1 million to $10 million the following month. More than 1,000 financial institutions currently use the network.