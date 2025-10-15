The Federal Housing Finance Agency today released its Federal Home Loan Bank Targeted Mission Report for 2024.

FHLBanks provide loans, commonly called advances, and grants to their members or housing associates, which use the funds to assist very low- and low or moderate-income households. The Federal Home Loan Bank Act requires each FHLBank to offer advances to finance housing for lower-income households and economic development projects that benefit lower-income areas. The report discusses the banks’ targeted mission activities to support low-income housing and community development for the calendar year.

FHLBanks support low-income housing and community development through the statutorily mandated Affordable Housing Program and Community Investment Program, the voluntary Community Investment Cash Advance Program, and additional FHLBank voluntary programs.