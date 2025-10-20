In his final address as chair of the American Bankers Association, John Asbury, CEO of Atlantic Union Bank in Richmond, Virginia, emphasized the importance of continued banker engagement, even as the regulatory tide turns in the industry’s favor.

“The truth is, just because the tide is turning in our favor, doesn’t mean there won’t still be some choppy waters to navigate,” Asbury noted. “Just look at what’s coming at us: Building a new regulatory framework for stablecoins, and understanding how these new payments vehicles will shape the future of finance; having hard but critical conversations about modernizing deposit insurance in the U.S., and taking meaningful steps to move our industry forward; ensuring that we have a level playing field as competition from fintech and other players continues to heat up; and continuing to embrace new technologies like generative and agentic AI in a responsible manner that ensures that our institutions remain safe and sound.”

He flagged three steps bankers can take to support the industry advocacy effort, including reading ABA’s Blueprint for Growth, engage in grassroots calls to action through ABA’s Secure American Opportunity platform, and strengthen personal relationships with lawmakers. He also acknowledged the strength of the ABA/State Association Alliance.

“I have never been more energized to keep fighting for this industry,” Asbury said. “And I believe that we have the tools, the tenacity and the timing we need to get things done and make real change.”