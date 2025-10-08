As part of Get Smart About Credit Day on Oct. 16, the American Bankers Association Foundation is partnering with analytics software firm FICO to offer a new teen scam tip sheet to help young people recognize and avoid common financial scams.

Get Smart About Credit, now in its 23rd year, is a year-round campaign that kicks off annually on the third Thursday of October. The national program allows bank employees to share real-world financial knowledge with students and young adults on obstacles facing this demographic, including saving for the unexpected, managing money, paying for college, understanding their FICO Score, protecting their identity and exploring careers in banking.

This year, 9,055 banker volunteers have committed to providing these and other financial education lessons to more than 221,405 students and young adults in their communities.

New to this year’s suite of campaign resources is the teen scam tip sheet, co-branded with FICO. It is in addition to the ABA Foundation’s other campaign resources, including lesson plans in English and Spanish, program materials and real-time customer support. All are free to ABA member and nonmember banks to encourage industry participation.

In addition to lesson plans and classroom visits, the ABA Foundation will host a live LinkedIn event at 12 p.m. ET on Oct. 16 featuring Cybersecurity Girl and the FBI, offering students and educators a dynamic conversation about credit and online safety.

“Financial literacy is essential to long-term financial health and Get Smart About Credit Day is a great opportunity for America’s banks to connect with the next generation and impart these critical lessons,” said Lindsay Torrico, executive director of the ABA Foundation. “We’re thrilled to partner with FICO to expand our reach and deepen the impact of this important initiative.”