The Producer Price Index decreased 0.1% in August from the previous month, the Labor Department reported. The index, which measures price changes on products and services before they reach consumers, showed prices increased 2.6% in August from a year before. Prices for final demand less foods, energy and trade services increased rose 0.3% from the previous month and 2.8% from a year before.
Kelly shares ABA recommendations for deposit insurance reform with lawmakers
The deposit insurance system has served the nation well, but recent events have raised questions about whether the system can be improved to reflect the modern realities of banking, American Bankers Association Chair Elect Kenneth Kelly told senators.