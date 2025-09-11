The rapid evolution of the financial services marketplace means the market for banking as a service is also evolving rapidly. From artificial intelligence to other new technologies to regulatory expectations, how is the partner bank sector shifting? On the season premiere of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast, Pathward Bank CEO Brett Pharr talks about the Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based partner bank’s strategy. Among other things, Pharr discusses:

The evolution of the business model beyond interchange to include embedded finance, faster payments and other opportunities.

The criticality of third-party risk management in partner banking.

How Pathward is using AI to accelerate compliance review of its partners’ marketing materials — and how some AI uses might be limiting young bankers’ learning and development.

The role of partner banks in advancing financial sector participation by the unbanked.

How Pathward builds its workplace culture with its “talent anywhere” remote work structure.

