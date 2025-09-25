New orders for manufactured durable goods increased $8.9 billion or 2.9% to $312.1 billion in August, the U.S. Census Bureau said in its most recent advance report. The rise followed a 2.7% July decrease. Excluding transportation, new orders increased 0.4%. Excluding defense, new orders rose 1.9%. Transportation equipment led the increase, $8.1 billion or 7.9% to $110.2 billion.